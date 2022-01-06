Hospitalizations top 10,000 in New York State as Mayor Adams promises NYC hospitals funding

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11420909" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> COVID-19 hospitalizations in New York have reached a level not seen since last January as the winter surge continues to spike cases.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Bellevue Hospital is one of 11 city-run hospitals that will receive extra funding and support from the city.Mayor Eric Adams made the announcement on Wednesday.More than 10,000 people around New York State are now hospitalized with COVID-19.It's a first since May of 2020.The city is seeing an unprecedented amount of cases a day from the omicron variant.New York City is averaging 30-thousand cases a day.Mayor Eric Adams promised more help to public hospitals with millions in funding as part of a three-point plan.First, the New York City COVID-19 Hospital Loan Fund will make $33 million in loans available to the City's safety-net hospitals, those hospitals outside of the New York City Health and Hospitals network.The funds were made possible through a public-private partnership with Goldman Sachs.Second, $111 million is being directed to support the New York City Health and Hospitals Corporation which operates New York City's public hospitals and clinics.Adams said part of the money would be coming from FEMA from money that had been returned by other states."When I was in Washington, DC several weeks ago I learned that a large sum of resources are being returned to the federal government from various states because they're not drawing down the money fast enough. We are not going to allow that to happen," Adams said. "We're going to make sure that we use those dollars. We're sending nothing back to Washington, DC."Adams said much of the money would go towards ensuring that hospitals are properly staffed.Finally, Adams said his administration would focus on expanding staffing and support at the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene.Meanwhile, Pfizer booster shots for kids ages 12-to-15 are expected to start Thursday.It follows recommendations from the FDA.The guidance is for parents to get their 12 to 15 year olds boosted five months after the second shot.The CDC authorized the vaccine earlier this week."That would be the full green light for nyc and other places to actually be able to administer booster doses for 12 to 15 year olds. All of that taken together, Friday is likely the earliest that booster doses for 12 to 15 year olds will be available," NYC Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi said.Pfizer is the only vaccine approved so far for minors.