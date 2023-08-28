Massapequa International Little League Softball team caps off historic win with big parade

MASSAPEQUA PARK, Long Island (WABC) -- A huge celebration kicked off on Long Island Monday in honor of the history-making Massapequa International Little League Softball team.

The squad had an undefeated season enroute to taking home the Little League Softball World Series title, making them the first-ever softball team from New York to be crowned champion.

It was gloomy Monday afternoon, but for the Massapequa Park community, it was a bright and sunny day.

The historic win took place in Greenville, North Carolina. It was the perfect finish to a perfect season as the team cruised to a 5-2 victory over North Carolina.

Pitcher and shortstop Olivia Feldman caught the ball that won the game.

"As soon as I caught that out, I knew. I was like 'oh my god!' I knew we won the World Series," Feldman said.

The love could be seen and felt across town in Massapequa Park, where businesses displayed signs in their store fronts on Park Boulevard along the parade route.

"The hard work paid off," said Maria Cassano of American Beauty Restaurants. "So proud of them. Even lmy daughter who is six, these girls are looking up to them and saying, 'wow I really can do this.'"

Eyewitness News reporter Chantee Lans chatted with three of the star players ahead of the big parade.

"I'm feeling very excited and pumped for later and it still has not hit me that we still won," shortstop and pitcher Alexis Fontana said.

"I think it's going be really fun to see everyone who has been supporting us and I think it will just be a really nice time to see everyone and have everyone cheer for us as we walk through town," Feldman said.

"It's just great to know that we're going to have a parade," catcher Sienna Erker said. "With everyone watching us and they'll know we're going to see the whole community because they've been supporting us the whole way so to see them there, it's going to be amazing."

The parade started at Brady Park, kicking off at 5:30 p.m. It will end with a ceremony at Village Hall.

