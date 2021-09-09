Education

First day of school for LI school district where hundreds of parents want masks optional

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Massapequa students head back to school wearing masks

MASSAPEQUA, Nassau County (WABC) -- Students in the Massapequa School District returned to school Thursday after months of heated school board meetings, rallies, and parades to protest universal masks in schools.

Hundreds of parents in the school district have been fighting for the district to go mask optional, letting parents decide whether their child wears a mask to school.

The New York State Department of Health is mandating universal masking in schools.

Joe Brooks, of Massapequa, who dropped off his 13-year-old son Thursday morning at Berner Middle School said he "unwillingly" sent his son to school in a mask.

"It's just a bad message for the kids," he said. "These kids have been out all summer long doing their thing."

Berner parent Chere Urgo said her children don't mind wearing a mask to school.

"My kids honestly don't care," she said. "You know why they don't care? Because I'm not making a deal out of it in my home."

Urgo said she believes the vast majority of Massapequa parents support masks in school.
Parents who are pushing for the mask optional policy are expected to attend a Massapequa Board of Education meeting Thursday night.



More than 700 parents have signed petitions to the school district requesting the district switch to a mask optional policy.

A student walkout across the country is scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday in protest of masks in schools.

"This effort is gathering momentum in many Long Island districts, as well as our own," the Massapequa School District wrote in a letter to parents.

The letter warns parents that students who leave the school building during the school day will receive an infraction and will be disciplined.

RELATED: 'Eyewitness to 9/11: Behind the Lens' reveals untold stories, rare video of America's darkest day
EMBED More News Videos

On the 20th anniversary of 9/11, we hear from the Eyewitness News journalists who were there, in the streets, in the air, and in the newsroom, reporting on the events as the tragedy unfolded, capturing the unforgettable video of that day, and risking their lives to tell the world what was happening.



----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationnassau countymassapequaback to schoolface maskcovid in childrencoronaviruscoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
President Biden to unveil new 6-point COVID vaccination plan
Mayor says no vax mandate for students, teachers head back to class
Subway conductor punched in unprovoked assault in NYC
Michael Constantine, dad in 'My Big Fat Greek Wedding,' dies at 94
Sen. Amy Klobuchar reveals breast cancer diagnosis
Man indicted in brutal assault of 68-year-old man riding Citi Bike
Sorrow and pride: Gov. Pataki reflects on 20-year anniversary of 9/11
Show More
AccuWeather: Rain lingers
COVID Update: Pfizer & Moderna vaccines safe for pregnant women
As meat prices rise, White House promises action
FBI releases videos of suspect who planted pipe bombs outside RNC, DNC
Jersey City students have 1st in-person day of school since March 2020
More TOP STORIES News