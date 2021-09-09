First day of school for LI school district where hundreds of parents want masks optional

Hundreds of parents in the school district have been fighting for the district to go mask optional, letting parents decide whether their child wears a mask to school.
The New York State Department of Health is mandating universal masking in schools.
Joe Brooks, of Massapequa, who dropped off his 13-year-old son Thursday morning at Berner Middle School said he "unwillingly" sent his son to school in a mask.
"It's just a bad message for the kids," he said. "These kids have been out all summer long doing their thing."
Berner parent Chere Urgo said her children don't mind wearing a mask to school.
"My kids honestly don't care," she said. "You know why they don't care? Because I'm not making a deal out of it in my home."
Urgo said she believes the vast majority of Massapequa parents support masks in school.
Parents who are pushing for the mask optional policy are expected to attend a Massapequa Board of Education meeting Thursday night.
More than 700 parents have signed petitions to the school district requesting the district switch to a mask optional policy.
A student walkout across the country is scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday in protest of masks in schools.
"This effort is gathering momentum in many Long Island districts, as well as our own," the Massapequa School District wrote in a letter to parents.
The letter warns parents that students who leave the school building during the school day will receive an infraction and will be disciplined.
RELATED: 'Eyewitness to 9/11: Behind the Lens' reveals untold stories, rare video of America's darkest day
----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube