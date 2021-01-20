Politics

Max Rose secures new job in Biden administration

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Former New York Congressman Max Rose has secured a new job with the incoming Biden administration.

Rose will serve as a senior coronavirus adviser to the secretary of defense.

In November, Rose lost his re-election bid for his congressional seat in New York to Republican Nicole Malliotakis in a highly contentious race.

VIDEO | Max Rose delivers emotional farewell speech to Congress
EMBED More News Videos

U.S. Rep. Max Rose reflected on his two years of service to New York's 11th Congressional District in an emotional farewell speech.



Rose had filed papers for a potential mayoral run in New York City back in December, but earlier this month announced he would not run.
EMBED More News Videos

Former Democratic Rep. Max Rose has announced he will not run for mayor after raising speculation he might enter the race.


At the time, Rose said he would not be going anywhere in the fight to make the city and the United States live up to their promise.

"I urge every candidate to recognize that across the five boroughs no one believes that City Hall is on the side of the working class. People are scared and unsure if the New York they love will still exist in the years to come. The next mayor can't just balance the budget, he or she must build a social contract that leaves no one behind. New York City can set the governing example for the rest of the world," Rose said in a statement.

Rose, along with other political appointees not requiring Senate confirmation, could start his new job immediately following Wednesday's inauguration.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnew yorknew york citymax rosekamala harrisjoe bidenpoliticscongressnyc news
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Rise in subway attacks spark movement to provide safe escorts in NYC
Woman injured after randomly shoved onto NYC subway tracks: Police
Trump expected to issue flurry of pardons on last day in office
VACCINE TRACKER: Where you can get the COVID-19 shot in NYC
NYC mayor takes moment to honor COVID victims
Biden arrives in DC for inauguration with big plans, big problems
Brawl breaks out over luggage as Spirit Airlines flight boards
Show More
Trump releases taped farewell address on last full day in office
Winning numbers for the $865M Mega Millions drawing are in
US soldier charged with planning attacks on NYC, fellow service members
Andrew Yang quarantining after aide tests positive for COVID
NYPD officer to face department trial in apparent road-rage shooting
More TOP STORIES News