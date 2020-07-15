Mayor de Blasio announces Central Brooklyn Violence Prevention plan

NEW YORK (WABC) -- After another night where there were 13 people were injured in 10 shootings, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced a Central Brooklyn Violence Prevention plan.
The plan includes:
- An increased police presence in the 77th and 79th precincts in Crown Heights.
- Occupy the hot spots Friday and Saturday in 7 locations.
- Peace marches by community and clergy
- Open Streets resource fairs, info on housing, jobs, youth services
- Mobile trauma units, critical mental health and support services
- Bed-Stuy Anti-Gun Violence Task Force - The first meeting is next week
Early Wednesday, six people were shot, one fatally, when multiple gunmen opened fire on them in Crown Heights.
NYPD Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison said "It's important that people understand that we are seeing a lot of gang violence here in Brooklyn. We have to come together and find a way to stop the gang violence and it starts with not just law enforcement, but a community effort to see what we can do with the youth, to get them in a different direction, get them out of these gangs. So it's going to be a team effort to change the violence that we are seeing recently throughout Brooklyn command and throughout New York City."
