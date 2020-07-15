Mayor de Blasio announces Central Brooklyn Violence Prevention plan

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- After another night where there were 13 people were injured in 10 shootings, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced a Central Brooklyn Violence Prevention plan.

The plan includes:

- An increased police presence in the 77th and 79th precincts in Crown Heights.
- Occupy the hot spots Friday and Saturday in 7 locations.
- Peace marches by community and clergy
- Open Streets resource fairs, info on housing, jobs, youth services
- Mobile trauma units, critical mental health and support services

- Bed-Stuy Anti-Gun Violence Task Force - The first meeting is next week

Early Wednesday, six people were shot, one fatally, when multiple gunmen opened fire on them in Crown Heights.

NYPD Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison said "It's important that people understand that we are seeing a lot of gang violence here in Brooklyn. We have to come together and find a way to stop the gang violence and it starts with not just law enforcement, but a community effort to see what we can do with the youth, to get them in a different direction, get them out of these gangs. So it's going to be a team effort to change the violence that we are seeing recently throughout Brooklyn command and throughout New York City."

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citycrown heightsbrooklynbill de blasiostop the violencenypdgun violenceshootingviolence
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus Updates: Walmart to require masks, NY surpasses 25,000 deaths
Liberty, Ellis Islands to partially reopen July 20 in NYC
Tech entrepreneur found decapitated, dismembered inside luxury Manhattan condo
Gruesome find on McDonald's rooftop: A body in a bag
Walmart to require customers to wear masks at all its stores
Tyra Banks waltzing in as new 'Dancing With the Stars' host
AccuWeather: Humidity still on hold Wednesday
Show More
1 killed, 5 wounded in shootings in Crown Heights
Violent West Side Highway crash leaves 1 dead, 4 injured
Mother pushing stroller brutally stabbed on Bronx sidewalk
Today is Tax Day: What to know about the July 15 deadline
Disneyland Paris reopens giving French tourism boost
More TOP STORIES News