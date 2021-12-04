Supervised injection sites have reversed 9 overdoses since opening in NYC: Mayor de Blasio

Mayor Bill de Blasio says overdose prevention centers have already reversed 9 overdoses within just a few days.
"Just a week ago, these lives likely would have been lost. Compassion. Care. It takes real work to end this crisis, and our city is ready to lead the way," Mayor de Blasio's office said.
Two sites opened Tuesday, one in East Harlem and the other in Washington Heights.
The mayor says workers intervened as overdoses were happening.
The drug injection centers are the first of their kind in the nation.
Overdose Prevention Centers are proven to reduce overdose deaths and successfully treat drug addiction, according to studies conducted in Europe and Canada.
Experts say the sites are also proven to improve the overall safety of the communities they're in by reducing the amount of public drug use and decreasing syringe litter.
MORE NEWS: Columbia student dead, tourist wounded in random stabbings
If you or someone you know is suffering from a drug addiction, reach out to the Office of Addiction Services and Supports via website, calling the 24/7 HOPE Line at 1-877-8-HOPENY, or text 467369.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip