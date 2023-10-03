Mayor Adams vows to share 'honest truth' to hopeful migrants during visit to Central America

Mayor Eric Adams announced plans to embark on pilgrimage to South and Central America to deliver the truth to hopeful migrants. Anthony Carlo has the latest.

Mayor Eric Adams says migrants being sold the American dream are also getting sold lies.

As buses carrying migrants continue to roll into New York City, Mayor Adams revealed plans to travel to South and Central America to deliver the "honest truth" to hopeful migrants.

"We are going to tell them that coming to New York doesn't mean that you're going to stay in a five-star hotel," he said Tuesday. "It doesn't mean that, the mere fact that you come here, that you automatically are going to be allowed to work."

The mayor said he believes people are being fed misinformation that is fueling the influx of migrants to NYC.

"There's a body of people who are there that are giving them false hopes and false promises, he said. "We want to give people a true picture of what is here."

He says it's not all sunshine and rainbows as the propaganda suggests. This comes as long lines are expected to return outside the Roosevelt Hotel with more than 400 migrants there awaiting placement and an estimated 600 arrivals daily in a new surge.

"It's not good to try to raise your children in a hotel room," said Anne Williams-Isom, Deputy Mayor for Health and Human Services. "And everyone seems to think that's okay, and you're asking how many more hotel rooms we're going to need."

With eight more busloads of migrants expected to arrive Tuesday, Mayor Adams and his team are set to fight misinformation in Mexico, Ecuador and Columbia.

The jaunt is a security risk, especially with a stop at the crime infested Darién Gap, where migrants risk their lives on the journey to America.

Mayor Adams said everyone that is traveling with him understands the risk.

"There is a real safety risk," Adams said. "We are aware of that. The entire team that decided to be part of this trip, they are aware of that as well."

Still calling for temporary protected status to be expanded to more than just Venezuelans, Adams is not using taxpayer money for this trip.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.