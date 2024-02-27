Mega Millions lottery jackpot tops a half-billion dollars

Watch Mega Millions drawings every Tuesday and Friday night at 10:59 p.m. ET right here

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The Mega Millions jackpot has soared to $563 million for Tuesday's drawing.

If won at that level, it would be the eighth-largest jackpot in the nearly 22-year history of the game.

Winning numbers from Friday (2/23/24): White balls 4, 6, 40, 41 and 60, Mega Ball 11.

Since the last jackpot was won on December 8 with two tickets in California, there have been more than 14 million winning tickets at all non-jackpot prize levels, ranging from $2 up to $4 million.

These include prizes of $1 million or more won in Connecticut, New Jersey, and New York.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302,575, 350

Top Mega Millions Jackpots

1. $1.602 billion, August 8, 2023 (one ticket in Florida)

2. $1.537 billion, October 23, 2018 (one ticket in South Carolina)

3. $1.348 billion, January 13, 2023 (one ticket in Maine)

4. $1.337 billion, July 29, 2022 (one ticket in Illinois)

5. $1.050 billion, January 22, 2021 (one ticket in Michigan)

6. $656 million, March 30, 2012, (three tickets in Illinois, Kansas, Maryland)

7. $648 million, December 17, 2013 (two tickets sold in California, Georgia)

Here is a look at the 10 largest U.S. jackpots that have been won and the states where the winning tickets were sold:

1. $2.040 billion, Powerball, Nov. 7, 2022 (one ticket: California)

2. $1.765 billion, Powerball, Oct. 11, 2023 (one ticket: California)

3. $1.602 billion, Mega Millions, Aug. 8, 2023 (one ticket: Florida)

4. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets: California, Florida and Tennessee)

5. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket: South Carolina)

6. $1.348 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 13, 2023 (one ticket: Maine)

7. $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022 (one ticket: Illinois)

8. $1.08 billion, Powerball, July, 19, 2023 (one ticket: California)

9. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021 (one ticket: Michigan)

10.$842.4 million Powerball, Jan. 1, 2024 (one ticket, from Michigan)

WATCH: New York state lottery drawings live daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. and Wednesdays and Saturdays at 8:15 p.m.

Powerball drawings are also streamed here on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

Mega Millions drawings are streamed on Tuesday and Friday at 11:00 p.m.

Sources: AP archives, www.megamillions.com and www.powerball.com

----------

