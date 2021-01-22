Mega Millions: Massive $970 million jackpot up for grabs tonight

The jackpot soared to nearly a billion dollars after no one won Tuesday night's $865 million drawing.
Tuesday night's winning numbers were: 10, 19, 26, 50, 28 and a Megaball of 16.
Meantime, a single Powerball ticket sold in Maryland matched all six numbers in the Wednesday night to win the fourth-largest jackpot in Powerball history. Three lucky tickets sold in New Jersey nabbed $1 million prizes.
The Powerball jackpot now resets. The next drawing on Saturday night, January 23, will be for a $20 million jackpot.
Mega Millions and Powerball are both played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Powerball also is offered in Puerto Rico.
Here's look at the 10 largest U.S. jackpots that have been won and the states where the winning tickets were sold:
1. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)
2. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, South Carolina)
3. $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019 (one ticket, Wisconsin)
4. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)
5. $731.1 million, Powerball, Jan. 20, 2021 (one ticket, from Maryland)
6. $687.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 27, 2018 (two tickets, from Iowa and New York)
7. $656 million, Mega Millions, March 30, 2012 (three tickets, from Kansas, Illinois and Maryland)
8. $648 million, Mega Millions, Dec. 17, 2013 (two tickets, from California and Georgia)
9. $590.5 million, Powerball, May 18, 2013 (one ticket, from Florida)
10. $587.5 million, Powerball, Nov. 28, 2012 (two tickets, from Arizona and Missouri)
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
