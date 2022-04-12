skin care

Megan Thee Stallion says she's not wearing makeup until Coachella Music Festival

HOUSTON, Texas -- Megan Thee Stallion unveiled a fresh-faced photo of herself saying she doesn't plan to wear makeup for at least 10 days.

The "Hot Girl Summer" singer posted the picture on Instagram saying, "I'm really gonna try not to wear makeup until Coachella."

The California-based music and arts festival begins April 15, where the rapper will perform along with some of the hottest stars in music, including Doja Cat and Billie Eilish.

The post quickly got more than two million likes, with fans and celebrities commenting on the "Body" beauty's natural beauty.

Megan Thee Stallion joins other famous faces such as Jennifer Lopez and Alicia Keys who have publicly opted to go make-up free.

Board-certified dermatologist Dr. Rita Linkner explained during "Good Morning America" that there are benefits associated with wearing no makeup.

"People don't recognize there are a lot of allergens, preservatives, things that your skin can react to every single time you interact with an active ingredient," said Linkner. "If you are someone who has sensitive skin, that can definitely help you in keeping your skin healthy, allergy-free and clear."

Doctors have even recommended changing foundations for lighter textures such as tinted sunscreens, but experts agree moisturizer and sunscreen should be a part of your facial regime.
