Beachgoers return to Orchard Beach for Memorial Day Weekend

ORCHARD BEACH, The Bronx (WABC) -- Sunday is a Bronx beach day, and people who love Orchard Beach and fill it with colorful beach umbrellas and music love it, even more, this year - since it's the perfect escape close to home.People who have been coming to Orchard Beach all their lives are back."This is my spot every year," said Oneeka Ensley.Newcomers are also coming too."This is my first time on a Memorial Day," said Bronx resident Carmen Ramos.Mom and daughter, Carmen and Jade, 15, took the bus to the beach."You don't gotta worry about paying gas or anything," said Jade.Expensive travel is keeping people closer to home this holiday weekend."The gas, the traffic - that's why I stayed local," said Bronx resident Denise Carvallo."40 bucks doesn't go as far as it used to," added New Jersey resident Joe Camacho.Camacho and Ensley are from the Bronx and both grew up coming to Orchard Beach, and still do, even though they live in New Jersey now. They say this is still more convenient."It's quicker to get here than down the Shore," said Camacho.There is also something special about the vibe at Orchard Beach."The music...that's what this beach is known for," Ensley said.Especially on a Sunday afternoon in the summer - Salseros - from a DJ to percussionists, to dancers of all ages. It is one of a few traditions.Donna Nolan from Yonkers also decided to stay close to home this year - bring a patriotic theme to remember why this is a holiday weekend."Yeah, it's nice to be out here barbecuing sitting out in the sun, but it's also good to remember why we're here for all the men and women who gave their lives to help us," Nolan said.It is always important to reflect on why we get to celebrate - and the celebration goes on on Sunday night with people ready to dance the night away.An even bigger crowd is expected on Monday.----------