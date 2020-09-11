coronavirus connecticut

Reopen Connecticut: COVID-positive student goes to school before getting test results

MERIDEN, Connecticut (WABC) -- A school district in Connecticut is dealing with a potential COVID-19 nightmare after a student with the virus went to school.

The child in Meriden was tested, but didn't have the results before going to class.

He turned out to be positive.

School officials say the parents broke the district's rules.

"Despite all health guidance, the parents sent the student to school while waiting for the test results," Superintendent Mark Benigni said. "Not only does this impact this family, but also the classroom of students."

Now, the student's entire class must quarantine for 14 days.

MORE NEWS: Moving companies turn customers away as people leave Tri-State in record numbers
EMBED More News Videos

Dan Krauth reports on people leaving New York City in record numbers amid the COVID pandemic.





RELATED: New York, New Jersey, Connecticut out-of-state travelers quarantine list

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


Back to school information
How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
What's Open, What's Closed in the Tri-State area
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates

UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut

abc7NY Phase Tracker:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessconnecticutnew havenreopen connecticutcoronavirus connecticutmedicalned lamontcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthsocial distancingsmall businessbusinesshospitalhealth carerestaurantrestaurantsvirus
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CONNECTICUT
LIVE: NJ Gov. Murphy COVID briefing
COVID Updates: SUNY schools buy saliva testing machines
COVID Updates: 2 Brooklyn teachers test positive for coronavirus
COVID Updates: NY colleges must notify state if cases reach 100
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
September 11th Anniversary: NYC honors victims of 9/11 terror attacks
Video: 9/11 reading of the names ceremony
LIVE: NJ Gov. Murphy COVID briefing
Teachers' positive COVID tests spark back-to-school concerns
2 bills aim to ease long lines, confusion at NJ MVC locations
99 cards for 99 years: Woman's wish for grandmother's birthday goes global
COVID News: All fall high school sports postponed in Suffolk County
Show More
NY to begin sending extra $300 per week in unemployment benefits
NYC pauses plan to displace shelter residents for homeless move
Army officials reveal new details in Vanessa Guillen case
Studies finds higher risk of dementia in 9/11 first responders
9/11: Eyewitness News 11 p.m. newscast from September 11, 2001
More TOP STORIES News