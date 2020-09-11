Reopen Connecticut: COVID-positive student goes to school before getting test results

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6386623" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Dan Krauth reports on people leaving New York City in record numbers amid the COVID pandemic.

MERIDEN, Connecticut (WABC) -- A school district in Connecticut is dealing with a potential COVID-19 nightmare after a student with the virus went to school.The child in Meriden was tested, but didn't have the results before going to class.He turned out to be positive.School officials say the parents broke the district's rules."Despite all health guidance, the parents sent the student to school while waiting for the test results," Superintendent Mark Benigni said. "Not only does this impact this family, but also the classroom of students."Now, the student's entire class must quarantine for 14 days.