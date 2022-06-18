Community & Events

Mermaid Parade returns to Coney Island, Mx Justin Vivian Bond, Dr. Chokshi serve as parade royalty

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The Mermaid Parade celebrating the art community and featuring participants dressed in hand-made costumes returned to Coney Island Saturday.

This year's celebration was set to be led by Tony-nominated performer and transgender activist Mx Justin Vivian Bond and former New York City Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi as Queen Mermaid and King Neptune.

The parade was scheduled to kick off at 1:00 p.m. on West 21st Street and Surf Avenue.

