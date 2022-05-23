mark zuckerberg

DC attorney general sues Mark Zuckerberg over Cambridge Analytica data breach

The Cambridge Analytica leak allegedly exposed 87 million people's data.
By Michelle Stoddart

Seen on the screen of a device in Sausalito, Calif., Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announces their new name, Meta, during a virtual event on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

WASHINGTON -- Washington, D.C., Attorney General Karl Racine has sued Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg for failure to protect consumer data following the Cambridge Analytica data leak.

"The evidence shows Mr. Zuckerberg was personally involved in Facebook's failure to protect the privacy and data of its users leading directly to the Cambridge Analytica incident," Racine said in a statement about the lawsuit released Monday. "This unprecedented security breach exposed tens of millions of Americans' personal information, and Mr. Zuckerberg's policies enabled a multi-year effort to mislead users about the extent of Facebook's wrongful conduct. This lawsuit is not only warranted, but necessary, and sends a message that corporate leaders, including CEOs, will be held accountable for their actions."

The lawsuit alleges that Zuckerberg was "responsible for" and "had the clear ability" to control Facebook operations and enabled Cambridge Analytica to use consumer data. The lawsuit alleges that third-party firms like Cambridge Analytica got data from 87 million Americans and half of District of Columbia residents.

Racine filed a lawsuit against Facebook in 2018 for the data leak and is bringing this suit following evidence found during that litigation, according to the attorney general.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
