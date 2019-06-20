Metro-North changes after fire, wall collapse floods tracks in Yonkers

YONKERS, Westchester County (WABC) -- A fire burned through three homes in Yonkers Wednesday night, and water runoff caused Metro-North delays that extended into the Thursday evening commute.The two-alarm blaze broke out around 8 p.m. in a tightly packed row of houses on Warburton Avenue and spread quickly, engulfing not only the building where it started but also one of the neighboring structure as well.The rear walls collapsed into the yard, which sits on a hillside, and eventually the water used to fight the fire triggered a mudslide that ran down onto Metro-North tracks on the Hudson Line.A third structure was also damaged by the fire, and more than a dozen people were displaced. But fortunately, no one was injured.The American Red Cross provided emergency assistance to four families made up of eight adults and one child, including financial resources for relocation/lost personals, referrals and comfort kits.The cause of the fire is not yet known, but the two most heavily damaged homes will have to be demolished.The impact on Metro-North was dramatic, with delays of up to 90 minutes through the morning commute and into the evening.MTA Metro-North Railroad crews continue working around the clock to clean up debris on the Hudson Line tracks following a mudslide that took overnight between the Glenwood and Greystone stations. The mudslide followed fire department efforts to extinguish a significant fire in a residential neighborhood near the tracks.This afternoon, crews have restored service on a second of the Hudson Line's four tracks, with efforts continuing to reopen a third track.The railroad is advising customers of train cancelations and combinations and the possibility for delays.In the northbound direction, five of the 35 scheduled evening rush hour trains will be combined with trains that depart minutes later.The 3:52 p.m. train to Greystone is not operating. To accommodate passengers, the 4:08 p.m. train to Croton-Harmon will make all local stops to Greystone.The 4:36 p.m. train to Croton-Harmon will not operate. To accommodate its passengers, the 4:52 p.m. train to Croton-Harmon will add stops at Yonkers, Hastings-on-Hudson, Dobbs Ferry, Ardsley-on-Hudson, and Irvington.The 5:20 p.m. train to Croton-Harmon will not operate. To accommodate its customers, the 5:23 p.m. local train to Greystone will be extended, making all stops from Hastings-on-Hudson to Croton-Harmon.The 5:40 p.m. train to Croton-Harmon will not operate. To accommodate its customers the 5:43 p.m. local train to Greystone will be extended, making all stops from Hastings-on-Hudson to Croton-Harmon.The 6:12 p.m. express train to Poughkeepsie will not operate. Customers are encouraged to use the 6:15 p.m. express train to Poughkeepsie.In the reverse-peak direction, three local trains from Croton-Harmon will not operate. Two express trains from Poughkeepsie will terminate at Croton-Harmon for a connection to continuing service. Southbound local trains will not make stops at Greystone, Glenwood, Ludlow and Riverdale. Customers seeking to travel to those stations will be able to ride to Yonkers or Spuyten Duyvil to board a northbound train making those stops. Customers seeking to board southbound trains at those stations should board a northbound train for service to Hastings-on-Hudson for a connecting southbound train.The 4:24 p.m. local train from Croton-Harmon will not operate. Customers are encouraged to consider the 4:58 p.m. local train from Croton-Harmon as an alternative. Both trains make all local stops to Grand Central.The 4:33 p.m. and 5:33 p.m. trains from Poughkeepsie will terminate at Croton-Harmon for connecting service to Grand Central.The 5:30 p.m. local train from Croton-Harmon will not operate. Customers are encouraged to consider the 6:01 p.m. local train from Croton-Harmon as an alternative. Both trains make all local stops to Grand Central.The 6:31 p.m. semi-express train from Croton-Harmon will not operate. Customers are encouraged to consider the 6:58 p.m. local train from Croton-Harmon as an alternative. This train makes all local stops to Grand Central.----------