coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: Subway Series opener postponed after Mets COVID cases

COVID-19 News and Information
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A player and a coach in the Mets organization have tested positive for COVID-19, a source tells ESPN's Jeff Passan.

As a result, Thursday's series finale against the Marlins in Miami and Friday's game, which would have been the opener of the Subway Series against the Yankees at Citi Field, have been postponed.

In a statement, the team confirmed that there were two positive tests, though it did not identify who had tested positive.

The team says the games "have been postponed out of an abundance of caution and to allow for additional testing and contact tracing to be conducted."

The Mets also say the team will fly back home to New York Thursday with recommended safety precautions in place and conduct testing with the entire traveling party.

They say the two members that tested positive along with the players traced to be within close contact will remain in Miami Thursday.

The Marlins were still scheduled to travel to Washington for a series against the Nationals beginning Friday. The Marlins had a coronavirus outbreak last month that forced them to suspend their season for eight days.

Hundreds of nursing homes still aren't allowing visitation amid coronavirus pandemic
EMBED More News Videos

Dan Krauth reports nearly five months after the coronavirus pandemic started, thousands of families in New York still haven't been able to visit their loved homes in nursing homes



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
What's Open, What's Closed in the Tri-State area
Back to school information

COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates

UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island

Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut

abc7NY Phase Tracker:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citycoronavirus new york citymedicalreopen nyccoronavirushospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcoronavirus testcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthnew york yankeeshospitalnew york metsnyc news
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
COVID Updates: Murphy announces new aid for NJ counties
Family kicked off JetBlue flight over 2-year-old's mask refusal
Mayor unveils Back-to-School Pledge amid reopening debate
COVID News: Puerto Rico announces new measures to curb virus
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Thanksgiving Day Parade to go on this year -- with changes
Peaches tied to salmonella outbreak are recalled
Family kicked off JetBlue flight over 2-year-old's mask refusal
7 On Your Side: Pandemic partying causing rise in noise complaints
Hurricanes brewing? 2 new tropical depressions form on the same day
Another big local school district is going all-remote
Eye surgery will allow mom to see newborn clearly for 1st time
Show More
Ex-Trump adviser Bannon pleads not guilty in alleged fraud scam
New Jersey makes a decision on fall high school sports
Mayor unveils Back-to-School Pledge amid reopening debate
Biden seeking party, national unity in convention climax
Man charged in shooting of 4-year-old outside NJ apartment complex
More TOP STORIES News