Coronavirus News: Subway Series opener postponed after Mets COVID cases

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A player and a coach in the Mets organization have tested positive for COVID-19, a source tells ESPN's Jeff Passan.As a result, Thursday's series finale against the Marlins in Miami and Friday's game, which would have been the opener of the Subway Series against the Yankees at Citi Field, have been postponed.In a statement, the team confirmed that there were two positive tests, though it did not identify who had tested positive.The team says the games "have been postponed out of an abundance of caution and to allow for additional testing and contact tracing to be conducted."The Mets also say the team will fly back home to New York Thursday with recommended safety precautions in place and conduct testing with the entire traveling party.They say the two members that tested positive along with the players traced to be within close contact will remain in Miami Thursday.The Marlins were still scheduled to travel to Washington for a series against the Nationals beginning Friday. The Marlins had a coronavirus outbreak last month that forced them to suspend their season for eight days.