Mets announce they are retiring Willie Mays' number 24

FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) -- Mets Old Timer's Day returned for the first time since 1994, and the afternoon began with a surprise.

The Mets announced they are retiring Willy Mays' number 24.

The Hall-of-Famer spent the final two years of his career with the Mets and became the seventh player in franchise history to have his number retired.

