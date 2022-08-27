  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Mets announce they are retiring Willie Mays' number 24

ByEyewitness News via WABC logo
24 minutes ago
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) -- Mets Old Timer's Day returned for the first time since 1994, and the afternoon began with a surprise.

The Mets announced they are retiring Willy Mays' number 24.

The Hall-of-Famer spent the final two years of his career with the Mets and became the seventh player in franchise history to have his number retired.

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.