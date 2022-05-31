taco bell

Mexican pizza gone again? Taco Bell says demand was 7 times more than it expected

The comeback was short lived. The Mexican pizza returned to Taco Bell on May 19, after a two-year hiatus.
EMBED <>More Videos

Taco Bell is bringing back fan-favorite Mexican Pizza

Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza is becoming increasingly hard to find just less than two weeks after it returned to menus.

Demand for the beloved item was seven times higher than when it last appeared on menus two years ago, which has prompted many of its locations to sell out. For example, the company said one fan bought 180 Mexican Pizzas in a single order.

The video above is from a previous story on the Mexican pizza's return.

"Because of the incredible love for the Mexican Pizza, we have begun selling out across the country," Taco Bell said on its website. "Our restaurant teams trained weeks for what we knew would be a big return, we just didn't realize how big, and replenishing the beloved menu item is taking longer than we'd like."

Taco Bell said in a statement that it's working "diligently with our restaurants and suppliers" to get more ingredients for the pizza, and hopes it returns permanently to menus "by this fall."



The beloved menu item was eliminated in November 2020 as part of a broader culling of Taco Bell's menu during the height of the pandemic. That helped Taco Bell shed complexities and costs.

SEE MORE: Taco Bell is bringing back fan-favorite Mexican Pizza (from April 2022)

The Mexican Pizza consists of a tortilla shell filled with pizza sauce and either beans or ground beef. It's topped with another tortilla shell that's smothered with more sauce, cheese and chopped tomatoes. Taco Bell introduced the item in 1985 and originally called it the "Pizzazz Pizza."

Fast-food chains must constantly compete for customers' dollars and attention, and specialty offerings are a way to try to cut through the noise. Taco Bell, in particular, regularly experiments with its menu by adding limited-time offers to stimulate customer interest.

The brand is a strong performer for its parent company, Yum! Brands. It reported same-store sales growth of 5%, beating expectations, in its most recent earnings report.

The-CNN-Wire & 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinktaco bellfast food restaurantu.s. & worldtacosrestaurant
TACO BELL
Dolly Parton Mexican Pizza musical coming soon
Taco Bell is bringing back fan-favorite Mexican Pizza
Deals and discounts for National Burrito Day
Taco Bell is selling a $10 monthly taco subscription
TOP STORIES
Tips to beat the heat as some schools announce early dismissal
AccuWeather: Cooler Wednesday
Child porn arrest prompts concern among daycare parents
Marilu Galvez named president and GM of WABC-TV
Man in hospital after being stabbed on F train in DUMBO
1st teaser trailer for Disney+'s live-action 'Pinocchio' is here
Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas speaks out about backlash, future plans
Show More
Global toll of mysterious hepatitis in children rises to 650 cases
Canada to cap the market for handguns with new law
Video: Woman picks up opossum in Brooklyn bar, carries it outside
72-year-old woman struck by bullet shot through window of Queens home
Stabbing in front of Bronx firehouse caught on camera
More TOP STORIES News