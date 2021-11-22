Politics

Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen released from house arrest

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen released from house arrest

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Former President Donald Trump's lawyer Michael Cohen was released from house arrest Monday morning.

The 55-year-old was under house arrest in Manhattan for 18 months, after being released from federal prison over COVID-19 concerns.

Cohen reported to 500 Pearl Street, where he spoke with probation officials.

"I feel great today," he said after emerging from the courthouse. "It's been long overdue."

Cohen spent three years in prison after being charged for tax fraud, bank fraud, violations of campaign finance laws, and lying to Congress.

Earlier this month, Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance convened a new special grand jury to hear evidence in the investigation of former President Donald Trump and his eponymous company, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News.

The new grand jury was convened as the time limit on the original special grand jury is about to expire.

ALSO READ | Anonymous patron pays bills for everyone eating at Staten Island diner
EMBED More News Videos

The owner hopes the generous customer returns so they can thank him for the kind gesture.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnew york citydonald trumpmichael cohen
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
13-year-old shot in neck while walking to school in NYC
1 dead as flames tear through 2-story home in NJ
Man attacked on number 6 subway train on Upper East Side
WWE wrestler attacked during match at Barclays Center
Malcolm X daughter, Malikah Shabazz, found dead in NYC
Group drags man out of wheelchair, punching and robbing him in Bronx
'GMA's' Michael Strahan to go to space aboard Blue Origin
Show More
AccuWeather Alert: Cold and windy
Weather or Not: Lee's Thanksgiving travel and parade forecast
Thanksgiving travel: What to know ahead of the holiday
Macy's Thanksgiving Parade: Balloon inflation, street closures & more
Stores open, closed Thanksgiving Day 2021
More TOP STORIES News