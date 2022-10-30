Michael Jackson's kids pay tribute to 40th anniversary of album 'Thriller' with party

Michael Jackson's kids paid tribute to their father's legendary album "Thriller" with a themed party.

The scary bash celebrated the 40th anniversary of the iconic 1982 album.

It was held at the Jackson estate in Encino, California Friday night.

Halloween celebrations are a special time for the famous Jackson siblings.

"When I was younger, my siblings and I could celebrate that holiday with my father, because it was normal for people to go dressed up, when we were younger we used to wear masks right?" Prince Jackson said. "So when everyone is dressed in a costume you blend in."

The party was supported by the Heal Los Angeles foundation.

