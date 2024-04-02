Actor Michael Stuhlbarg returns to Broadway stage mere hours after assault in Central Park

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Just 24 hours after being assaulted in Central Park, actor Michael Stuhlbarg was back on stage and full of energy.

Stuhlbarg, 55, was all smiles during Monday night's curtain call at the premiere of his new Broadway show, "Patriots."

Stuhlbarg was pelted in the back of the head with a rock by 27-year-old Xavier Israel while walking near East Drive at East 90th Street on Sunday evening, police say. He chased Israel to the front of the Russian Consulate on East 91st Street where two officers took Israel into custody.

Israel, who is homeless, was charged with felony assault and being held on $50,000 cash bail.

In 2022, Israel also mugged a good Samaritan in Midtown who attempted to give him coat on a cold day.

In that incident, he was charged with robbery and assault among other crimes.

Stuhlbarg suffered a small bruise and decline medical attention at the scene on Sunday.

