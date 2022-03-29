Homeless man arrested in attack on 73-year-old man on NYC street

Dominic Staton, 34, is charged with armed robbery, assault and attempted grand larceny in connection with the incident, which happened near 40th Street and Eighth Avenue in Midtown just before 11 a.m. Sunday.
Detectives say the suspect earlier tried to steal the victim's wallet as he purchased lottery tickets, then followed him from the store, pushed him to the ground, and repeatedly kicked him.
(Previous coverage in video player above)
The victim suffered a cut to his face and bruises.
The attacker initially got away but failed to steal the man's wallet.
Police say Staton was arrested three times in February -- for allegedly making graffiti in Queens, stealing UBS cables from a market in Elmhurst, and setting a fire on a subway on the Upper East Side -- and was back on the street to try to mug two men Sunday morning.
He was recognized by officers Monday morning while being treated at Harlem Hospital and is also charged in the attempted robbery of a 25-year-old man at the corner of Seventh Avenue and West 42nd Street just minutes after the initial assault.
He has nine prior arrests, including for allegedly smashing windows at fast food restaurants in 2021 and 2019. Before that, he was charged twice in July of 2019 with menacing and making terroristic threats.
