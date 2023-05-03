Police investigate death of Colorado woman who plunged off of Midtown hotel roof

Detectives are interviewing the woman's friend and investigating reports that the two had been in a physical fight before the her death. Janice Yu has the latest.

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A woman visiting New York City from Colorado plunged to her death from the roof of a Midtown hotel.

Police say the 20-year-old died at around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Oyo Hotel on 47th Street.

It is unclear if the woman fell off the roof or if she was pushed, but she was found dead on the two-story scaffolding below, officials said.

Officials say both the woman and her friend are from Colorado. Detectives are interviewing the friend and investigating reports that the two had been in a physical fight before the woman's death.

Hotel guests and people walking through this busy area say they were confused to see officers arrive and were shocked to hear what had happened.

"We were on our way back from a comedy show, we walk up on the street. Kind of don't know what's going on, they're telling us to get back. They let us into an adjacent hotel, then they started letting people in at a time," hotel guest Tyler Cerajewski said.

Authorities spent early Wednesday morning talking to hotel guest and staff, and taking a look at surveillance video that may explain what happened.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.