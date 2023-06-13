Meanwhile, as fire crews were responding to the scene, a car collided with a fire truck, just blocks away. Anthony Carlo reports.

2 injured in fire that consumed Midwood home; Car collides with fire truck blocks away

MIDWOOD, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Two people are injured after a Brooklyn became completely engulfed by fire late Monday night.

Officials say the fireball erupted at around 10:30 p.m. near the intersection of East 23rd Street and Avenue I, just a block away from CUNY's Brooklyn College.

One person who was hurt lived in the home and was taken to the hospital, but has since been released. Authorities say he was rescued from the back of the house with a ladder.

Both the resident and the other person who was hurt had non-life threatening injuries.

The blaze decimated the home, leaving charred wood, a caved-in roof, and a pile of debris.

Meanwhile, as fire crews were responding to the scene, a car collided with a fire truck, just blocks away at the intersection of Foster Avenue and Ocean Parkway.

Officials say there were no serious injuries in that crash.

The cause of the fire is under investigation

