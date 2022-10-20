Migrant relief center on Randall's Island in New York City off to a slow start

Derick Waller reports from Randall's Island that only three people have arrived there since yesterday's opening.

RANDALL'S ISLAND, New York (WABC) -- The humanitarian relief center for migrants arriving in New York City is open for its second day on Randall's Island Thursday.

But not many people are staying there right now.

More than 20,000 asylum seekers have arrived in recent months, most of them from Venezuela.

But so far only three of them are staying at the tent complex on Randall's Island because that site is only for adult men without families.

The two buses of asylum seekers that arrived at Port Authority Bus Terminal early Wednesday were mostly families, and they were taken to the Row NYC Hotel.

After the Biden administration announced Venezuelan asylum seekers must apply in advance and have a U.S. sponsor, it appears the number of migrants being allowed in has declined.

"We are happy to see that the buses seem to be slowing down," said Deputy Mayor for Health and Human Service Anne Williams. "And we are very appreciative of the Biden administration for that."

The mayor of El Paso, Texas confirmed what appears to be a decreasing number of migrants at the border.

This comes after Mayor Eric Adams declared a state of emergency in New York City so he could bypass regulations and build the complex on Randall's Island.

Critics have denounced that location because it is cold, windy and far from mass transit.

The New York Immigration Coalition said it "strongly denounces the decision to house asylum seekers in tent encampments in this mass transit desert," calling it "morally reprehensible.

"By confining new asylum seekers to isolated tents, vulnerable to inclement weather and removed from critical social services, the Adams administration has failed," the group's statement added.

Meantime, it appears the new arrivals may have some job opportunities available.

An association that represents 15,000 bodegas announced they are hiring - if the Biden administration will let them do so legally.

"We are opening our doors for those migrants that are coming here desperately seeking work and seeking opportunity," said Fernando Mateo of United Bodegas of America. "We're not going to turn our backs on them. Of course, we must follow the law."

