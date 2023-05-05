Buses of asylum seekers arrive in NYC, migrants housed at former police academy building

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City leaders are calling the influx of migrants a crisis situation.

The asylum seekers that arrived in New York City are being housed at the former police academy, which was once used as a training facility, for at least a week.

Four buses arrived there just after midnight early Friday, bussing in families, men, and women.

It's believed most of the asylum seekers arrived from Texas.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott resumed uncoordinated and involuntary bussing of asylum seekers to democratic sanctuary cities.

"Mayor Adams is once again spreading falsehoods and outright lies. He knows full well these migrants willingly chose to go to New York City since his staff saw firsthand on their secret trip to Texas last year as migrants raised their hands to go on buses to his sanctuary city. Migrants also sign a voluntary consent waiver available in multiple languages upon boarding that they agree on the destination. And they were processed and released by the federal government, which dumped them in small Texas border towns. Mayor Adams, along with Mayor Bowser, Mayor Lightfoot, and Mayor Kenney, was proud to tout their self-declared sanctuary city status until Texas began busing migrants to New York City, Washington, D.C., Chicago, and Philadelphia to provide relief to our overrun and overwhelmed border communities," a spokesperson said for Governor Abbott.

The bussing is causing an issue to those cities.

The influx of asylum seekers is causing the White House to step in.

"As it relates to cities, i have said this yesterday, that you know, we are in regular communication with cities, mayors and cities across the country who are dealing with this issue. The State Department and Department of Homeland Security put out a plan to manage regional migration flows and reduce unlawful migration," President Joe Biden said.

An extension for Title 42 was introduced this week.

Title 42 is set to expire next week.

The city anticipates it will spend $4.3 billion through the end of fiscal year 2024 on services for asylum seekers.

