5-year-old pumpkin farmer to donate money earned to local church

MINNESOTA (WABC) -- A very young Minnesota farmer is learning that people truly reap what they sow.Like his father, 5-year-old Emmitt Cox grows pumpkins.The family grew so may gourds last year that they didn't know what to do with them all.It was Cox who suggested they set up a roadside stand.He earned $400 that was donated to Toys for Tots.Unfortunately, Cox was sad to report that this year's harvest wasn't as bountiful."Some of the seeds did not grow -- not much rain," he said."He had mentioned his pumpkin money and I said if you want to donate some of it that's perfectly fine," Emmitt's mom Anna Cox said. "And right away he said, 'nope I'm going to donate it all.' If a 5-year-old can put others before himself, maybe we all can."Emmitt Cox wants to donate the $100 earned from this year's crop to a local church.He's enlisting the help of his younger brother to help harvest future pumpkins.----------