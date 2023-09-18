Newark police ask for help finding missing 6-year-old boy with autism

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police in New Jersey are asking for help to find a missing 6-year-old child with autism.
Alimou Diallo was last seen in his home on Elizabeth Avenue around 2 a.m. Monday.
His mom reported him missing when she realized he was missing around 5 a.m.
Alimou was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt and a diaper.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Police Division's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.
