The 6-year-old was last seen in his home on Elizabeth Avenue.

Newark police ask for help finding missing 6-year-old boy with autism

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police in New Jersey are asking for help to find a missing 6-year-old child with autism.

Alimou Diallo was last seen in his home on Elizabeth Avenue around 2 a.m. Monday.

His mom reported him missing when she realized he was missing around 5 a.m.

Alimou was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt and a diaper.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Police Division's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

ALSO READ | 2 arrested after deadly fentanyl exposure at Bronx day care

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.