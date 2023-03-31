New Jersey troopers rescue missing 4-year-old boy in the woods

Bodycam footage shows the troopers locating the 4-year-old boy, who wandered away from his home in Buena Vista, Atlantic County.

The family's dog, a black labrador retriever, never left the child's side.

BUENA VISTA TWP., New Jersey -- A mother's prayers were answered when New Jersey State Police troopers rescued her child who was lost in the woods.

His mother said she could hear his calls for help, but could not locate him.

The boy is physically OK.

