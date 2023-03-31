  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

New Jersey troopers rescue missing 4-year-old boy in the woods

The family's dog, a black labrador retriever, never left the child's side.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Friday, March 31, 2023 12:03PM
VIDEO: NJ troopers rescue missing 4-year-old in the woods
EMBED <>More Videos

Bodycam footage shows the troopers locating the 4-year-old boy, who wandered away from his home in Buena Vista, Atlantic County.

BUENA VISTA TWP., New Jersey -- A mother's prayers were answered when New Jersey State Police troopers rescued her child who was lost in the woods.

Bodycam footage shows the troopers locating the 4-year-old boy, who wandered away from his home in Buena Vista, Atlantic County on Wednesday evening.

His mother said she could hear his calls for help, but could not locate him.

The boy is physically OK.

His dog, a black Labrador retriever, never left his side.

ALSO READ | Woman rescues dog in NYC subway after seeing Instagram post

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW