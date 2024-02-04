Dog reunited with owner after going missing on NJ Transit train

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- A dog that went missing after boarding a NJ Transit on Thursday has been reunited with his family, according to New Jersey Transit police.

The traveling pup lost his way after apparently following an unrelated passenger onto a train at Mountain Station in South Orange.

After riding the train to Hoboken Terminal, the dog was picked up by Animal Control and taken to Jersey City for care.

On Sunday, NJ Transit Police thanked the community while announcing the dog had been safely reunited with his owner.

"You helped spread the word and return the dog home," the department posted on X, formerly Twitter. "This is what community and teamwork is all about."

