Do you recognize him? Dog boards NJ Transit train and goes for ride to Hoboken

HOBOKEN, New Jersey -- New Jersey Transit police are asking for the public's help to find the owner of a dog who lost his way and wandered onto a train.
The dog apparently followed an unrelated passenger onto a train at Mountain Station in South Orange around 7:50 a.m. Thursday.
The pooch then rode the train to the Hoboken Terminal.
Authorities say they couldn't find his owner and he has no microchip.
The dog was picked up by Animal Control and taken to the Jersey City Humane Society.
Anyone who has information is asked to call police.
ALSO READ | Ricardo the New Jersey Transit runaway steer hospitalized for infection
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.