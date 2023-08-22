Police searching for missing 5-year-old girl in Queens

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens (WABC) -- A large police presence is searching for a 5-year-old girl who was reported missing Tuesday morning in Queens.

The child, who is wearing a pink dress, was last seen around 9 a.m. in the Jackson Heights neighborhood.

The circumstances surrounding the girl going missing were not yet known.

Few other details were released.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

