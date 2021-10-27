Missing kayaker's body found near Orchard Beach, Bronx

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11168286" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The complainant says the pastry contains more pears and apples than strawberries.

ORCHARD BEACH, Bronx (WABC) -- The body of a missing kayaker has been found after he left Long Island headed for Westchester County.Lawrence Broderick, 45, was found by a Coast Guard rescue swimmer near Orchard Beach.He left Hempstead Monday night headed for Mamaroneck, but he never made it.He was wearing a life jacket.The Coast Guard transferred his body to a New Rochelle Police Marine Unit. He was taken to Westchester Medical Center where he was pronounced dead."It is with sincere and heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Broderick that we acknowledge the unfortunate news of his loss - which occurred while he was kayaking near the Long Island Sound," said U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Zeita Merchant, commander of U.S. Coast Guard Sector New York. "The Coast Guard and area law enforcement teams searched diligently for Mr. Broderick from the moment we were informed that he was missing and, as with everyone impacted by the news, were hoping for a different outcome of today's mission. Today's events were truly tragic in nature, and we continue to urge all recreational craft users in the area to heed weather and condition warnings as they consider whether or not to go out on the water."Broderick's cause of death is not yet known.His kayak washed up on Glen Island Beach Tuesday morning.----------