11-year-old missing boy found after leaving school in Harlem

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- An 11-year-old boy who went missing in Manhattan on Wednesday has been found.

Romeo Thomas was reported missing after not coming home from school Wednesday.

The NYPD put out a photo of Romeo Thomas, who was last seen leaving the Future Leaders Institute in Harlem around 3:10 p.m.

Officials reported that Thomas was found hanging out with a young friend on the Upper West Side.

