Urgent search for nonverbal teen with autism last seen riding bike in Laurelton

LAURELTON, Queens (WABC) -- An urgent search is underway for a nonverbal 18-year-old with autism who has been missing in Queens since Monday.

Chad May was last seen riding a white mountain bike in front of his home in Laurelton, Queens, around 4:50 p.m. Monday

He usually rides his bicycle for about 30 minutes on the sidewalk before returning home.

But when his mother got home Monday night, he was not there -- and she says it is very unusual for Chad not to return home.

He was last seen northbound along the Conduit, which parallels the Belt Parkway.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

