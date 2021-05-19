Police searching for Connecticut mom missing more than 1 week

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10656613" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Derick Waller speaks to the hero officers in Chelsea.

SOUTH WINDSOR, Connecticut (WABC) -- Police are searching for a mother from Connecticut who has been missing more than a week.Authorities say 30-year-old Jessica Edwards is the mother of a 7-month-old baby.The missing mother had visited her sister and mother last Sunday in nearby East Hartford, police said.Her husband told police he last saw her on Monday, May 10. Police have said she did not take her own vehicle and her phone is turned off and has not yet been located.The Manchester Community College student missed a clinical class at Hartford Hospital that morning. The Hartford Courant reported that her sister, Yanique Edwards, said an email was sent to her sister's professor at about 2:20 a.m. on Monday saying she would not be attending the clinical session. But Yanique Edwards said it was strange for her sister not to notify the hospital as well.Detectives have since conducted a search at her South Windsor home. They also searched three vehicles in hopes of finding a clue into her whereabouts."We're at a point in time where we need help from the community to move forward with this investigation," South Windsor Police Sgt. Mark Cleverdon said during a news conference last weekend. Asked if foul play may be involved in the woman's disappearance, he said police "certainly haven't ruled anything out.""We don't want to discuss any specifics but our investigators are looking into every angle," he said. Cleverdon also spoke directly to Edwards, asking her to come forward and let police know she is OK."Please, if you know where my daughter is, please give us information," her mother Hope Edwards said. "Give us a clue. If you have her, please release her. The baby needs her."Edwards' family organized a search for her on Friday in the area of the Riverfront Boathouse in Hartford after they received three tips to search that area.----------