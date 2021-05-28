Society

Woman searching for lost ring after removing it on bench in Brooklyn

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Desperate search underway in Brooklyn for woman's missing ring

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- A desperate search is underway in Brooklyn after a young woman misplaced a priceless ring.

A 32-year-old Thanaa'a Edwards was sitting on a bench when she took off her ring and placed it on her lap to put on sunblock.

As she was walking home with bags in her hand, she felt something didn't feel right.

That's when she looked down and realized her ring wasn't on.

ALSO READ | Maine woman goes missing after getting into cab in New York City
EMBED More News Videos

According to police, 29-year-old Christine Hammontree was last seen getting into a yellow cab with a man and two women in Times Square, just after 2 a.m. on Monday.



The ring is a gemstone with a gold band. It's only worth a few hundred dollars, but its sentimental value is priceless.

The ring was passed down to her from her 59-year-old mother who died of colon cancer last year.

"Once it hit me that the ring is not here, that's when I broke down," Edwards said. "I just felt like any time I had it on with me -- I was bringing her with me wherever I was going."

The woman has gone to pawn shops in the area, posted on social media and filed a police report for lost property, but so far, no luck.

If anyone finds the ring, she asks them to email her at t.thomasedwards@gmail.com.

"Just losing her itself was traumatic, losing the ring was like all over again," Edwards said. "I'd do anything to get the ring back."

MORE NEWS: Unique, long awaited Little Island park opens to public in NYC
EMBED More News Videos

Derick Waller reports on the opening of Little Island Park!



----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societybrooklynsearchbrooklyn newsjewelry
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Officers race through Brooklyn to save life of 1-year-old
FDNY commissioner to appear in court after firefighters suspended
COVID News: Busy travel season expected despite pandemic
VP Kamala Harris visits NJ in COVID vaccination push
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
AccuWeather: Some sun, warmer
Man spends 2nd night in tree in Queens, still refusing to come down
Show More
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Columbus Day Parade returns to NYC
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Brian Laundrie's father continues search in vast FL reserve
US employers added just 194,000 jobs in September
More TOP STORIES News