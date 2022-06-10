Search underway for missing teen off NYC beach, 2nd pulled from water in unknown condition

It happened in Spring Creek Park, near the North Channel Bridge.
The two teens were reported to have been on the rocks at 11:40 a.m. when they disappeared.
One appears to have been pulled from the water in unknown condition.
The search continues for the second.
This is breaking news. More information will be posted as it becomes available.
