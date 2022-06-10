Search underway for missing teen off NYC beach, 2nd pulled from water in unknown condition

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11936296" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police have arrested a man who they believe shoved a 52-year-old woman onto subway tracks in the Bronx.

HOWARD BEACH, Queens (WABC) -- A desperate search was underway in Queens Friday after two teenagers disappeared in the waters off Howard Beach.It happened in Spring Creek Park, near the North Channel Bridge.The two teens were reported to have been on the rocks at 11:40 a.m. when they disappeared.One appears to have been pulled from the water in unknown condition.The search continues for the second.This is breaking news. More information will be posted as it becomes available.----------