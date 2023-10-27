Body found in East River believed to be missing 13-year-old

EAST RIVER, Manhattan (WABC) -- Divers have recovered a body in the East River that they believe is a teenager who went missing after jumping into the water a week ago.
The family of 13-year-old Kavion Brown believe he was dared to go into the water near East 6th Street last Friday.
His mother said she doesn't know whether it was a dare, or whether her son felt peer pressure, perhaps to impress a girl.
Whatever the scenario, Brown went into the rough currents and did not come back.
Few other details were released.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
RELATED | Exclusive: Mother of teen who jumped in East River fears son was dared to do it
