Body found in East River believed to be missing 13-year-old

Police believe they have recovered the body of a 13-year-old Kavion Brown in the East River.

EAST RIVER, Manhattan (WABC) -- Divers have recovered a body in the East River that they believe is a teenager who went missing after jumping into the water a week ago.

The family of 13-year-old Kavion Brown believe he was dared to go into the water near East 6th Street last Friday.

His mother said she doesn't know whether it was a dare, or whether her son felt peer pressure, perhaps to impress a girl.

Whatever the scenario, Brown went into the rough currents and did not come back.

Few other details were released.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

