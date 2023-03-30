NYPD searching for missing nonverbal teen separated from family in Midtown

MIDTOWN (WABC) -- NYC Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell just called for the public's help in finding a 16-year-old nonverbal boy with autism who has been missing since 5 p.m. Wednesday.

He is from California and does not know the city. His name is Connor Lian but he answers to the name "Red" and could run if approached.

NYPD launched a search Wednesday night, both in Manhattan and Flushing, Queens.

He was last seen with his family near St. Patrick's Cathedral at the northwest corner of West 40th Street and Fifth Avenue when they became separated.

He was last seen wearing black sweatpants, a black sweater, a gray jacket with a blue water bottle inside, brown shoes, a tan baseball hat with Torrey Pines Invitational on the front.

He is approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall, 125 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to notify Det. Vincent Calvanese at 212-239-9856 or Detective Borough Manhattan South at 212-477-7447.

RELATED | Anti-Defamation League reports 39% spike in antisemitic incidents in New York in 2022

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.