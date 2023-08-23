Police searching for missing 88-year-old woman with Alzheimer's in the Bronx

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 88-year-old woman in the Bronx who has Alzheimer's and other special needs.

Luz Hernandez, 88, has been missing since Monday and there is concern for her wellbeing.

She was last seen just after 11 a.m. that day inside her home at 2031 Webster Avenue.

Hernandez is described as approximately 5'1", 120 pounds with dark eyes and gray hair.

She was last seen wearing a green T-shirt, light-colored pants, white sandals and carrying a white purse and red shopping bag.

Hernandez only speaks Spanish.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

