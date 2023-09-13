WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Mitt Romney announces he's not seeking reelection to Senate

The Utah Republican's term ends in 2025.

ByAllison Pecorin ABCNews logo
Wednesday, September 13, 2023 6:15PM
ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

Utah Republican Sen. Mitt Romney announced via a video statement on Wednesday that he will not seek reelection in 2024.

"I have spent my last 25 years in public service of one kind or another. At the end of another term, I'd be in my mid-eighties," Romney said in a statement. "Frankly, it's time for a new generation of leaders. They're the ones that need to make the decisions that will shape the world they will be living in."

His term ends in 2025.

"While I'm not running for re-election, I'm not retiring from the fight," Romney said. "I'll be your United States Senator until January 2025."

MORE: Mitt Romney, George Santos get into altercation at State of the Union: 'You should be embarrassed'

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 ABC News Internet Ventures.
Watch Live
ON NOW