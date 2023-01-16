Local officials joined by civil and community leaders to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. today

Sixty years ago Dr. King organized the pivotal march on Washington in August of 1963 where thousands showed up in support of civil rights.

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN (WABC) -- Americans across the nation are paying tribute to civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr. today.

Dr. King would have turned 93 yesterday. President Biden delivered a speech during Sunday service at King's Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta.

Dr. King's only living sister was in attendance for Biden's speech.

"We have to choose a community over chaos, are we that people are going to choose love over hate?" Biden said. "These are the vital questions of our time and the reason why I'm here as your president. I believe dr. King's life and legacy show us the way we should pay attention."

Several events will take place in the five boroughs to honor Dr. King including the Brooklyn Academy of Music's annual tribute.

The event will be attended by Governor Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams along with civil leaders and members of the community.

"Let's make it a great day of community service," said Yolanda Renee King, Dr. King's granddaughter. "A day of brotherhood. A day of sisterhood. A day of using your platform for good."

Sixty years ago Dr. King organized the pivotal march on Washington in August of 1963 where thousands showed up in support of civil rights.

Reverend Al Sharpton will hold an event in Brooklyn later this evening when he returns from D.C.

ALSO READ | Tri-state honors Martin Luther King Jr. with weekend of celebration

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts Submit a News Tip