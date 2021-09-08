Long Island man reunited with wife, 3 kids after Afghanistan evacuation

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11007048" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Inside Rikers Island, there's an increase in violence, and it's not just attacks amongst inmates. Assaults against corrections officers are up by 23%.

NEW YORK CITY -- A Long Island man recently reunited with his wife and children after they successfully fled Afghanistan was welcomed Wednesday by Congressman Tom Suozzi, who helped make the evacuation possible.Mohammad Wali, an American citizen who lives in Plainview, had sought Suozzi's assistance to help get his wife Aishah and three children -- 1-year-old Yasir, 8-year-old Omar, and 6-year-old Zahra -- from Kabul after the Taliban took control of the country.The evacuation took 12 days and involved hundreds of calls, texts, WhatApp messages, and emails at all hours of the day and night.It also involved the help and expertise of former US soldiers on the ground in Afghanistan who worked on logistics, including meetup times, pick up points, and an essential red bandanna.After some harrowing days and nights, Wali's family was safely evacuated with the help of Suozzi, his staff, and the outside group Allied Airlift."Thank you to Congressman Tom Suozzi and his staff for the way they helped me," Wali said. "I will never forget this."The team arranged a specific meetup spot outside the airport in Kabul, and the family was instructed to place the bandanna on the youngest child and hold him up high so they would be recognized."As soon as I heard from the Wali family and learned that their 8- and 6-year-old children were American citizens, I knew we had to do all we could to get them out of Kabul," Suozzi said. "For 12 days straight and at all hours of the day and night, we were in constant contact with them. We found the amazing Adam DeMarco, who had a team on the ground in Kabul and, working together, we did not give up until we got them safely home. Without the work of my wonderful staff, the State Department, US military, and Allied Airlift, the safe evacuation of the Wali family would have not been possible."After flying to Qatar and then Ramstein Air Base in Germany, the Wali family was reunited in the United States late last week, two weeks after first reaching out to Suozzi's office."It's through the combined efforts of Representative Tom Suozzi, his staff and the dedicated volunteers of Allied Airlift that we were able to safely secure and then evacuate the Wali family from what was a chaotic, volatile, and harrowing situation," DeMarco said. "While there's still work to do and the mission is not over, we can all take solace in knowing that the Wali family is reunited and safe in the United States because of the work of Congressman Suozzi and a team of selfless patriots."The reunion took place at Ariana, an Afghan restaurant in Manhattan that Wali owns and operates.----------