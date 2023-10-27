Mom charged with attempted murder for allegedly overmedicating daughter

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- A 23-year-old woman was charged with overmedicating her 4-year-old daughter with medicine she didn't need.

Tajahnae Brown was charged Friday, months after the girl was rushed to Montefiore Medical Center on May 2.

She was treated for toxicity and being overly medicated. She is expected to make a full recovery.

Detectives then learned Brown brought the girl to the hospital some 190 different times over the past few years, claiming that her child was having seizures and she didn't know why.

ACS removed the child from the home and placed her with another family member as detectives investigated further.

The NYPD Bronx Child Abuse Squad arrested Brown Friday morning on charges of attempted murder, attempted manslaughter and assault.

She was expected to be arraigned later Friday on a grand jury indictment.

