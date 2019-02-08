BODY FOUND

Mom of New York woman found in suitcase says daughter feared for her life

GREENWICH, Connecticut (WABC) --
The mother of a missing woman from New York whose body was found in a suitcase along a Connecticut roadway is recalling her final conversation with her daughter, who she says was terrified for life.

The remains of 24-year-old Valerie Reyes, of New Rochelle, were found Tuesday in a wooded area on the side of the road in Greenwich.

Police say she was bound at the hands and feet.

"She was just really scared, very frightened," mom Norma Sanchez said. "Fearing for her life."

Her cause of death is not yet known, although authorities say many pieces of evidence were recovered.

"No one specific, she just mentioned, 'I am really, really scared. I'm really paranoid, Mommy. I am getting anxiety attacks,'" Sanchez said.

She says Reyes suffered from anxiety and depression, and that after an ex-boyfriend moved out of her apartment, she became more fearful of dying.

"Now that he, you know, is gone, they had broken up on Thursday," she said. "'Now I'm going to be scared being here,' just continue living there by herself."

Reyes had gone to work at the Barnes and Noble in Eastchester where she worked for the last two and half years, but then she disappeared on January 29.

She was missing for nine days, until this past Monday when police in Greenwich found her body along Glenville Road.

"Mentioning, 'I'm afraid someone is going to murder me,' like the women that she sees or hears about getting murdered," Sanchez said. "And then her story ending up this way."

Family and friends came together Wednesday night for a candlelight vigil, sharing their grief while still searching for justice.

"Sooner or later, he will get caught," Sanchez said. "I know it. I know it."

Authorities also confirm that the town highway worker who made the discovery took inappropriate pictures of the victim and sent them to other people.

That worker is now under investigation and has been put on paid leave.

