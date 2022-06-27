Health & Fitness

NYC waiting for additional doses of monkeypox vaccine after high demand exhausts supply

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Temporary monkeypox vaccine clinic opens in Manhattan

MANHATTAN (WABC) -- The New York City Department of Health says it's still waiting to receive additional doses of the monkeypox vaccine after it opened a temporary clinic last week.

Officials say the clinic won't be able to offer additional appointments for the shots or provide service to walk-ins.

Last week, people waited for hours in long lines outside the Chelsea Sexual Health Clinic.

As of June 24, 39 people in New York City have tested positive for orthopoxvirus, which are presumed to be cases of monkeypox.

Officials say most have had mild illness, have not been hospitalized, and have recovered on their own.

Even with mild illness, however, the rash and sores from monkeypox can be itchy and painful.

Anyone can get and spread monkeypox, though the current cases are primarily spreading among social networks of gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men, so this community is currently at greater risk of exposure.

If you have a new or unexpected rash or other symptoms of monkeypox, contact a health care provider.

The city is requesting additional supply from the CDC to meet the high demand.

The Health Department has posted guidelines for people considering vaccination and any potential risks.

To make an appointment when they are available, visit the NYC.gov page.

Monkeypox is harder to contract than COVID, as it requires close contact or the sharing of bodily fluid.

The symptoms of the rare virus include fever and rash, muscle aches, and chills.

The World Health Organization is assessing whether the current monkeypox outbreaks in several countries presents a public health emergency of international concern.

Worldwide, monkeypox is deadly in between 3% to 6% of cases, though the death rate is less than 1% in areas with quality healthcare.

MORE NEWS | Brian Laundrie's notebook revealed: 'I ended her life'
EMBED More News Videos

For the first time, the parents of her fiance, Brian Laundrie have released his writings in his personal notebook.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessmanhattannew york citychelseavaccinesmonkey
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Rudy Giuliani speaks out after slap attack inside NYC supermarket
Several injured in fiery 4-vehicle crash on Belt Parkway
Truck carrying fireworks catches fire on I-287 in NJ
'Full House' star shoved by police during Roe protest, video shows
SCOTUS sides with football coach who wanted to pray on the field
More than 1 million voters switch to GOP in warning for Dems
AccuWeather Alert: Showers and Thunderstorms
Show More
Actor Danny Bonaduce opens up about battling mystery illness
MTA's bus service gets major upgrade in Bronx
Last day of campaigning for NY gubernatorial primary candidates
Russia sets Friday as start date for Brittney Griner's trial
Roe ruling shows complex relationship between court, public
More TOP STORIES News