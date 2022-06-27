NYC waiting for additional doses of monkeypox vaccine after high demand exhausts supply

Officials say the clinic won't be able to offer additional appointments for the shots or provide service to walk-ins.
Last week, people waited for hours in long lines outside the Chelsea Sexual Health Clinic.
As of June 24, 39 people in New York City have tested positive for orthopoxvirus, which are presumed to be cases of monkeypox.
Officials say most have had mild illness, have not been hospitalized, and have recovered on their own.
Even with mild illness, however, the rash and sores from monkeypox can be itchy and painful.
Anyone can get and spread monkeypox, though the current cases are primarily spreading among social networks of gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men, so this community is currently at greater risk of exposure.
If you have a new or unexpected rash or other symptoms of monkeypox, contact a health care provider.
The city is requesting additional supply from the CDC to meet the high demand.
The Health Department has posted guidelines for people considering vaccination and any potential risks.
To make an appointment when they are available, visit the NYC.gov page.
Monkeypox is harder to contract than COVID, as it requires close contact or the sharing of bodily fluid.
The symptoms of the rare virus include fever and rash, muscle aches, and chills.
The World Health Organization is assessing whether the current monkeypox outbreaks in several countries presents a public health emergency of international concern.
Worldwide, monkeypox is deadly in between 3% to 6% of cases, though the death rate is less than 1% in areas with quality healthcare.
