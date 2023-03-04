Caught on camera: Moose charges snowmobiler in Idaho

A moose attack was caught on camera in Palisades, Idaho.

PALISADES, Idaho -- Some snowmobilers found themselves in a close encounter with a moose.

The video might be hard to watch, but the man and the moose are both OK.

Jeremiah Bigelow said he and his brother got separated on a trail in Idaho, and a wild moose got between them.

Jeremiah was getting video of his brother trying to distract the moose, when it suddenly charged, trampling the snowmobile and tumbling into the snow.

The moose ran off after the encounter. The only injured party was the snowmobile, which suffered some dents and scrapes.