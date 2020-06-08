George Floyd protests updates: More protests in NYC Monday after peaceful, arrest-free night

Floyd was killed two weeks ago, sparking unrest across America that has included riots and looting, though there were no arrests in New York City during protests Sunday night -- the first in nearly a week without a curfew looming.
A small peaceful protest was held in Cadman Plaza Park in Downtown Brooklyn, and earlier, more than 500 former and current mayor's office staff members joined demonstrators at City Hall calling for immediate policy changes within the NYPD.
NewsCopter 7 was overhead later Monday afternoon while protesters marched in Brooklyn.
Protests also continued across New Jersey Monday as demonstrators marched in support of George Floyd, including a large afternoon rally against police brutality in Newark.
Meanwhile on Long Island, protesters in Smithtown were met by a large group of counter protesters, as police tried to quell the tension and prevent violence.
On Sunday, police moved barricades so protesters could approach the Trump International Hotel and Tower in Midtown Manhattan as thousands continued to march against police brutality.
Peaceful demonstrations continued with hundreds of protesters, most of them wearing masks, making their voices heard in several locations across the city.
Marches took place over the course of the day as demonstrators walked through Union Square, Washington Square Park, Columbus Circle and throughout Brooklyn.
Police at multiple protests in Brooklyn on Sunday were not wearing riot masks, which had been standard at protests for the past week.
Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Sunday morning that New York City's curfew was lifted, effective immediately, as the city prepared for Monday's Phase 1 reopening.
The 8 p.m. citywide curfew, New York's first in decades, had been set to remain in effect through at least Sunday.
"I want to thank everybody who has expressed their views peacefully," de Blasio said Sunday morning. "I made the decision to end the curfew. And honestly, I hope it's the last time we will ever need a curfew in New York City."
While the curfew was lifted, the mayor said a decision hadn't been made yet on whether to lift a ban on vehicles in Manhattan south of 96th Street after 8 p.m.
De Blasio said police had arrested just four people and issued 24 court summonses on Saturday. There were more than 2,000 arrests made through Friday morning, with the largest number coming last Sunday and Monday, when hundreds were arrested as the police tried to control looting in Manhattan's shopping districts.
On Saturday, New York City police pulled back on enforcing the curfew as thousands took to the streets and parks. More than two hours after the curfew had passed Saturday night, groups of several hundred demonstrators continued to march in Manhattan and Brooklyn, while police monitored them but took a hands-off approach.
