More than 200 arrests during protest at Grand Army Plaza in Brooklyn

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- More than 200 people were arrested during a protest at Grand Army Plaza in Brooklyn.
The 209 protesters were arrested Tuesday night.
The protesters laid a banner reading "Stop Arming Israel" in the middle of the street.
They also gathered outside the home of Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer and blocked traffic.
The protest was organized by Jewish Voice for Peace, which describes itself as the largest progressive Jewish anti-Zionist organization in the world.
